US State Department Warns Americans To Avoid Demonstrations In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The US Department of State warned Americans to avoid demonstrations in Belarus.

"#Belarus: Gatherings following presidential elections may increase and occur spontaneously.  Avoid demonstrations and remain alert as peaceful events can escalate," the Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs said on Twitter.

"internet and transportation can be disrupted. Prepare a communication plan," it said.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, President Alexander Lukashenko won them with 80.1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition claimed ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.

On Wednesday, Belarusian state news agency Belta unexpectedly, without a preliminary announcement, reported that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko had assumed the office of president of Belarus, with the inauguration ceremony held at the Palace of Independence. Protests were held in Minsk on Wednesday by Lukashenko's opponents, who are unhappy with the inauguration of the president for a sixth term. Dozens have reportedly been detained.

