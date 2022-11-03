US State Department Welcomes Russia Resuming Participation in Black Sea Grain Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States commends the revival of the Black Sea grain deal after Russia resumes its participation in the agreement, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the fact that through dint of efforts by the UN Secretary General, by our Turkish allies as well, that the Black Sea grain initiative will resume," Price told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukraine has provided guarantees that it will not use the grain deal humanitarian corridors for military purposes. Russia resumes its participation in the deal, but reserves the right to withdraw if Kiev violates the guarantees, he said.