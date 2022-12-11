UrduPoint.com

US State Department, White House Officials To Begin Asia Tour On Sunday

Published December 11, 2022

US State Department, White House Officials to Begin Asia Tour on Sunday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Assistant US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from December 11-14, the US State Department informs.

"During their visit to the PRC (People's Republic of China), they will follow-up on the President's meeting with (Chinese) President Xi Jinping in Bali last month to continue responsibly managing the competition between our two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation. They will also prepare for (US) Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken's early 2023 visit to the PRC," the State Department informed in a media note.

According to the release, while in South Korea and Japan, Kritenbrink and Rosenberger will discuss regional and bilateral issues.

On Monday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the United States sees avenues open for diplomacy with China after the meeting of the leaders of the two countries at the G20 summit in Bali.

US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. The meeting was the first for the two leaders since Biden took office.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he was planning to visit China in early 2023 (January or February) to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials.

