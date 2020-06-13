US State Department Will Not Restart Issuing Visas Yet - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The United States has no plans to restart issuing visas yet but is monitoring local conditions in each country, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch told reporters on Friday.

"This is something we continue to review based on local conditions and other concerns.

I am certain that over the next weeks and months we will have a lot more information on that," Risch told reporters when asked if the US will restart reissuing visas.

Since March, the US has only issued visas in emergency cases due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Risch also said the US restarted passport services on a limited basis as part of the phase 1 COVID-19 recovery plan.