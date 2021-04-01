UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department's Global Human Rights Report Void - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:00 PM

US State Department's Global Human Rights Report Void - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The report of the US State Department on the human rights situation in the world is void, the part dedicated to Russia is saturated with double standards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A quick look at a rather voluminous, but by and large, void document, and directly the part devoted to Russia, leaves a persistent deja vu feeling. The text, this always happens from year to year, is imbued with double standards in terms of assessing the human rights situation in various states, which are very cynically divided into good and bad, depending on whether they follow the strategic guidelines of the United States or have their own idea of how to live and develop," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"I believe that first of all they need to deal with our own government departments in the United States. The Pentagon and other security agencies do whatever you can imagine all over the world, which leads not to isolated cases of human rights violations, but to global ones," the spokeswoman added.

On Tuesday, the US State Department presented its annual report on human rights, in which it traditionally criticized Russia among other countries. This year, criticism of the US Department of State fit into more than 100 pages, and a simple listing of claims against Russia took more than a page.

Related Topics

World Russia Pentagon United States All From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

20 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

35 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

50 minutes ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.