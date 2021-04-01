MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The report of the US State Department on the human rights situation in the world is void, the part dedicated to Russia is saturated with double standards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A quick look at a rather voluminous, but by and large, void document, and directly the part devoted to Russia, leaves a persistent deja vu feeling. The text, this always happens from year to year, is imbued with double standards in terms of assessing the human rights situation in various states, which are very cynically divided into good and bad, depending on whether they follow the strategic guidelines of the United States or have their own idea of how to live and develop," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"I believe that first of all they need to deal with our own government departments in the United States. The Pentagon and other security agencies do whatever you can imagine all over the world, which leads not to isolated cases of human rights violations, but to global ones," the spokeswoman added.

On Tuesday, the US State Department presented its annual report on human rights, in which it traditionally criticized Russia among other countries. This year, criticism of the US Department of State fit into more than 100 pages, and a simple listing of claims against Russia took more than a page.