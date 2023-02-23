US State Dept. Accidentally Publishes G7 Statement on Ukraine From September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The US State Department accidentally published an old Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' statement on Russia's annexation of Ukraine's territory that was originally issued in September and the G7 has already taken it down from its web platform.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others, drew attention to the erroneous release and said in a statement that it notified Japanese media about it.

The joint statement, dubbed "G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on the Illegal Annexation of Sovereign Ukrainian Territory," was initially published on September 30, 2022.

On that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, after referendums were held that showed an overwhelming majority of the local population supported rejoining Russia.