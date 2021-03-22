US State Dept. Accuses Russia of Airstrikes That Killed Civilians in Syria

The US Department of State accused on Monday Russian and Syrian forces of airstrikes and artillery attacks that killed several civilians in the country's northwest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The US Department of State accused on Monday Russian and Syrian forces of airstrikes and artillery attacks that killed several civilians in the country's northwest.

Russia, whose military contingent has been assisting Syria in its fight against global terrorism since 2015, is yet to respond to the allegations.

"The United States strongly condemns reported Assad regime artillery attacks and Russian airstrikes that killed civilians in western Aleppo and Idlib, yesterday," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

He alleged that a reported artillery shelling on the Al-Atareb Surgical Hospital in western Aleppo killed several patients, including a child, and injured more than a dozen medical staff.

Additionally, Price claimed that Russian airstrikes struck Idlib near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, reportedly killing one civilian and putting access to much needed assistance at risk.

During his latest briefing on March 18, Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 36 times over the past 24 hours. Karpov also accused the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) of preparing provocations with the use of poisonous substances in Idlib.