US State Dept. Accuses Venezuela of Not Cooperating With UN Refugee Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The United States has accused Caracas of not collaborating with the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and other humanitarian organizations in supporting refugees, the State Department said in a report on Tuesday.

regime did not cooperate with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and other humanitarian organizations in providing protection and assistance to refugees, asylum seekers, and other persons of concern," the report said.

The State Department earlier in the day released its annual report on worldwide Human Rights practices.

The State Department said since the refugee status determination process is centralized at the National Refugee Commission headquarters, asylum seekers often waited years to get a final decision.

Caracas has repeatedly slammed Washington for exacerbating and politicizing humanitarian issues in Venezuela.