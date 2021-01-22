US State Dept. Advises Americans in Russia to Avoid Opposition Protests

The US State Department issued a travel advisory on Friday urging Americans in Russia to stay away from the expected opposition protests and provided a list of places and the times of such gatherings in a dozen major cities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The US State Department issued a travel advisory on Friday urging Americans in Russia to stay away from the expected opposition protests and provided a list of places and the times of such gatherings in a dozen major cities.

"These demonstrations are likely to be unauthorized. Given the likely substantial police presence and possible dispersal of demonstrators into other areas of the cities, US citizens should avoid these demonstrations and any demonstration-related activities," the advisory said.

Protests are expected to take place in Russia on January 23 in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny who was detained last Sunday upon arrival from Germany where he underwent treatment for alleged poisoning.

The Russian authorities detained Navalny for a period of 30 days for violating the terms of his probation on an earlier conviction for embezzlement.

The State Department also recommended in the advisory that Americans in Russia notify friends and family of their safety and carry proper identification documents, including a US passport with a current Russian visa.

On Thursday, Moscow Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Lyudmila Nefedova told Sputnik the office has issued warnings to the heads of five websites that publishing calls to participate in unauthorized gatherings on January 23 constitute a violation of the law.

The spokesperson for the Kremlin said Navalny's calls on his supporters to stage protests over his arrest were "raising concerns."