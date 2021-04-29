UrduPoint.com
US State Dept Allows Employee Family Members To Leave India Amid Worsening Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States State Department has allowed family members of government employees to depart from India amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

"On April 28, 2021, the Department approved the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government employees," the department said. "U.S. citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options.

"

The State Department also renewed its travel advisory for India, calling on US citizens to avoid traveling to India.

"The Department of State renewed its Travel Advisory for India on April 28, 2021. The Department continues to advise travelers not to travel to India," the release said.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world with a total of 18.3 million, registering over 300,000 new cases daily. The death toll is estimated at more than 200,000 people.

