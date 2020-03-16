UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Allows Non-Essential Staff To Depart Ukraine Over COVID-19 Threat - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:14 PM

US State Dept. Allows Non-Essential Staff to Depart Ukraine Over COVID-19 Threat - Embassy

The US Department of State has allowed its non-essential personnel susceptible to coronavirus to leave Ukraine as the country suspends all overseas flights, passenger trains and buses, the American embassy in Kiev announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The US Department of State has allowed its non-essential personnel susceptible to coronavirus to leave Ukraine as the country suspends all overseas flights, passenger trains and buses, the American embassy in Kiev announced in a statement on Monday.

"The US Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of non-essential US government personnel and family members with high risk medical conditions for COVID-19," the embassy said. "Authorized departure will be via commercial passenger services until such services are suspended."

Amid the outbreak Ukraine announced the suspension of all commercial passenger services, including flights, trains and passenger buses, to and from the country for two weeks beginning March 17. All foreigners have been barred from entering Ukraine effective March 16.

