US State Dept. Appoints Career Diplomat Jim DeHart as Coordinator for Arctic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Department of State announced in a release on Wednesday that it has appointed career diplomat Jim DeHart to be a new US Coordinator for the Arctic Region.

"Serving as the principal advisor to the Secretary and the Deputy Secretary on all Arctic matters, DeHart will lead and coordinate the Department's policy-making and diplomatic engagement on Arctic-related issues to advance US interests in the region related to safety and security, sustainable economic growth and cooperation among Arctic states to support and strengthen the rules-based order in the region."