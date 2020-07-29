UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Appoints Career Diplomat Jim DeHart As Coordinator For Arctic - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

US State Dept. Appoints Career Diplomat Jim DeHart as Coordinator for Arctic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Department of State announced in a release on Wednesday that it has appointed career diplomat Jim DeHart to be a new US Coordinator for the Arctic Region.

"The Department of State has appointed Jim DeHart as the US Coordinator for the Arctic Region," the release said.

"Serving as the principal advisor to the Secretary and the Deputy Secretary on all Arctic matters, DeHart will lead and coordinate the Department's policy-making and diplomatic engagement on Arctic-related issues to advance US interests in the region related to safety and security, sustainable economic growth and cooperation among Arctic states to support and strengthen the rules-based order in the region."

Related Topics

Lead All

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 minute ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

16 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

46 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.