US State Dept. Approves $165Mln Sale Of Ammunition To Ukraine - Pentagon

Published April 25, 2022

US State Dept. Approves $165Mln Sale of Ammunition to Ukraine - Pentagon

The US State Department has approved a $165 million sale of ammunition to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The US State Department has approved a $165 million sale of ammunition to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of various rounds of non-standard ammunition for an estimated cost of $165 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 24, 2022," the statement said.

