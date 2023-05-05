US State Dept. Approves $207Mln Sale of Sonar Surveillance Systems to Australia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US State Department approved the possible sale of sonar surveillance systems to Australia at a price of $207 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Expeditionary (SURTASS-E) mission systems for Vessels of Opportunity (VOO) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $207 million," DSCA said in a statement.

The proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, the statement said.

The sonar systems would improve Australia's capability to meet current and future maritime threats by providing tactical platforms with the detection and cueing of enemy submarines, the statement said.

The sale would neither alter the basic military balance in the region, nor impact US military readiness, the statement added.

Lockheed Martin's Syracuse, New York, and Manassas, Virginia locations will serve as the sale's principal contractor, the statement said.