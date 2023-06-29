US State Dept. Approves $293Mln Sale of Small Diameter Bombs II to Norway - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United States approved a possible sale of 580 Small Diameter Bombs II and related equipment to Norway for an estimated cost of $293 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Norway of Small Diameter Bomb II and related equipment for an estimated cost of $293 million," DSCA said in a press release.

"The Government of Norway has requested to buy up to five hundred eighty (580) GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs-Increment II (SDB-II) All-Up-Rounds (AURs) that will be added to a previously implemented case."

The related equipment includes SDB-II Weapon Load Crew Trainers (WLCT) and Practical Explosive Ordnance Disposal Trainers (PEDT), munitions support and support equipment, unclassified software delivery and support, spare parts, consumables, and accessories, the release added.