US State Dept. Approves $5.62Bln Sale of F-35 Aircraft, Munitions to Czechia - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States approved a possible sale of 24 F-35 aircraft, munitions, and related equipment to Czechia for an estimated cost of $5.62 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Czech Republic of F-35 Aircraft, Munitions, and related equipment for an estimated value of up to $5.62 billion," the agency said in a press release.

Besides the aircraft, the Czech government has also requested to buy 25 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 Engines, 70 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 86 GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs, 12 Mk-84 General Purpose 2,000-lb Bombs, and other equipment and services, according to the release.

The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, and The Boeing Company, the release added.