Open Menu

US State Dept. Approves $5.62Bln Sale Of F-35 Aircraft, Munitions To Czechia - DSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US State Dept. Approves $5.62Bln Sale of F-35 Aircraft, Munitions to Czechia - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States approved a possible sale of 24 F-35 aircraft, munitions, and related equipment to Czechia for an estimated cost of $5.62 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Czech Republic of F-35 Aircraft, Munitions, and related equipment for an estimated value of up to $5.62 billion," the agency said in a press release.

Besides the aircraft, the Czech government has also requested to buy 25 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 Engines, 70 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 86 GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs, 12 Mk-84 General Purpose 2,000-lb Bombs, and other equipment and services, according to the release.

The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, and The Boeing Company, the release added.

Related Topics

Company Sale Buy Czech Republic United States Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

2 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

3 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

5 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

6 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

7 hours ago

More Stories From World