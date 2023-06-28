US State Dept. Approves $5.9Bln Sale of P-8A Aircraft, Related Equipment to Canada - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The US State Department approved a possible sale of 16 P-8A aircraft and related gear to Canada for an estimated cost of $5.9 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

The government of Canada requested to buy up to 16 of the multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, as well as information and communication systems, spare parts and other related equipment, DSCA said in a statement.

The proposed sale will increase Canadian maritime forces' interoperability with the United States and other allied forces, the statement said.

The sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region or impact US defense readiness, the statement added.