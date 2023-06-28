Open Menu

US State Dept. Approves $5.9Bln Sale Of P-8A Aircraft, Related Equipment To Canada - DSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US State Dept. Approves $5.9Bln Sale of P-8A Aircraft, Related Equipment to Canada - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The US State Department approved a possible sale of 16 P-8A aircraft and related gear to Canada for an estimated cost of $5.9 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

The government of Canada requested to buy up to 16 of the multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, as well as information and communication systems, spare parts and other related equipment, DSCA said in a statement.

The proposed sale will increase Canadian maritime forces' interoperability with the United States and other allied forces, the statement said.

The sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region or impact US defense readiness, the statement added.

Related Topics

Canada Sale Buy United States Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

56 minutes ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

56 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

58 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

58 minutes ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

58 minutes ago
Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

58 minutes ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

58 minutes ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

1 hour ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

1 hour ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

1 hour ago

More Stories From World