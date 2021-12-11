UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Approves $6.9Bln Warships Sale To Greece, $2.5Bln In Modernizations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

US State Dept. Approves $6.9Bln Warships Sale to Greece, $2.5Bln in Modernizations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The Department of State has approved two arms sales for Greece including new warships worth $6.9 billion and a $2.5 billion ship modernization, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Friday

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to ... Greece of Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships and related equipment for an estimated cost of $6.9 billion," the agency said. "The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

The sale will include four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships; five COMBATSS-21 Combat Management Systems; five Vertical Launch Systems (VLS), (and) 200 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM)," the DSCA said.

The US government has also approved a Greek request to buy equipment and services to repair, update, and enhance their four existing MEKO Class frigates at a cost of $2.5 billion, the DSCA noted in a second press release.

These upgrades will include eight Close in Weapon Systems (CIWS) Phalanx upgrade kits; four MK 45, 5-inch 54 caliber gun overhauls; four MK 49 Guided Missile Launcher Systems; four COMBATSS-21 Combat Management Systems; and four AN/SQS-56 Sonar overhauls, the DSCA said.

Related Topics

Sale Buy Greece Congress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

2 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

2 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

2 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

2 hours ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.