US State Dept. Approves $6.9Bln Warships Sale to Greece, $2.5Bln in Modernizations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The Department of State has approved two arms sales for Greece including new warships worth $6.9 billion and a $2.5 billion ship modernization, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Friday

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to ... Greece of Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships and related equipment for an estimated cost of $6.9 billion," the agency said. "The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

The sale will include four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships; five COMBATSS-21 Combat Management Systems; five Vertical Launch Systems (VLS), (and) 200 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM)," the DSCA said.

The US government has also approved a Greek request to buy equipment and services to repair, update, and enhance their four existing MEKO Class frigates at a cost of $2.5 billion, the DSCA noted in a second press release.

These upgrades will include eight Close in Weapon Systems (CIWS) Phalanx upgrade kits; four MK 45, 5-inch 54 caliber gun overhauls; four MK 49 Guided Missile Launcher Systems; four COMBATSS-21 Combat Management Systems; and four AN/SQS-56 Sonar overhauls, the DSCA said.