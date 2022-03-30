US State Dept. Approves Possible $368Mln Sale of Tomahawk Missiles to UK - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The US State Department approved a potential $368 million sale of Tomahawk missiles to the United Kingdom, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom of Tomahawk Weapon System (TWS) follow-on support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $368.

53 million," the agency said in a press release.

The proposed sale is meant to bolster the United States' national security by improving the security of a close NATO ally, the release said.

The main contractor of the proposed sale will be Raytheon, the release added.