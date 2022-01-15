US State Dept. Approves Possible $88Mln Sale of Drone Intelligence Sensors to France

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The State Department has approved the possible $88 million sale of intelligence sensor systems for unmanned aerial drones to France by the United States, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of MQ-9 Communications Intelligence Sensor Pod Suites and related equipment for an estimated cost of $88 million," DSCA said in a press release.

France requested to buy up to eight Communications Intelligence Sensor Pod Suites, as well as related ground handling equipment, repair parts, accessories, software and technical documentation, DSCA said.

The proposed equipment sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally, DSCA added.