US State Dept. Approves Potential $203Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to France - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The US State Department granted approval for a potential $203 million sale of Hellfire Missiles to France, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of AGM-114R2 Hellfire Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $203 million," DSCA said in a statement.

France requested to purchase up to 1,515 AGM-114R2 Hellfire Missiles, as well as logistical and program support, the statement said.

The proposed sale would not alter the basic military balance of the region or impact the United States' defense readiness, the statement added.