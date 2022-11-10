US State Dept. Approves Potential $495Mln Sale of M142 HIMARS to Lithuania - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The US State Department has approved a possible sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) Launchers and related equipment worth roughly $495 million to the Lithuanian government, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of a NATO Ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress within Eastern Europe," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release, noting that the Government of Lithuania has requested to buy eight M142 HIMARS Launchers and other military hardware.

The sale is expected to assist Lithuania in updating its military capability while bettering interoperability with the United States and other allies, according to the release. The principle contractor will be Lockheed Martin, located in Texas.