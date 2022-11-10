UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Approves Potential $495Mln Sale Of M142 HIMARS To Lithuania - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US State Dept. Approves Potential $495Mln Sale of M142 HIMARS to Lithuania - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The US State Department has approved a possible sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) Launchers and related equipment worth roughly $495 million to the Lithuanian government, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of a NATO Ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress within Eastern Europe," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release, noting that the Government of Lithuania has requested to buy eight M142 HIMARS Launchers and other military hardware.

 

The sale is expected to assist Lithuania in updating its military capability while bettering interoperability with the United States and other allies, according to the release. The principle contractor will be Lockheed Martin, located in Texas.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Pentagon Sale Buy Progress United States Lithuania Government Million

Recent Stories

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

1 hour ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

1 hour ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

1 hour ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

1 hour ago
 Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch ..

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

1 hour ago
 Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proo ..

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.