US State Dept. Approves Sale Of 3,000 Bombs To Saudi Arabia - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

US State Dept. Approves Sale of 3,000 Bombs to Saudi Arabia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The US State Department said in a statement that it has approved a possible sale of 3,000 small diameter bombs to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth of $290 million.

"The [State Department's] Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the statement on Tuesday.

The State Department said that Saudi Arabia requested to buy GBU-39 SDB I munitions with containers, support equipment and services, spare and repair parts.

The State Department said the proposed sale will help to improve "the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the middle East."

