UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Authorized Departure Of Non-Emergency Staff From Myanmar - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US State Dept. Authorized Departure of Non-Emergency Staff From Myanmar - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The US State Department allowed its non-emergency staff and employees' families to leave Myanmar amid political unrest in the country, the department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"The safety and security of our people and US citizens overseas is a top priority for us. That's why on February 14 the Department authorized voluntary departure... of family members and non-emergency US government employees in Burma. It gives our employees and family members the option to depart if they wish," Price said during a daily briefing.

He added that the status will be reviewed every 30 days and runs concurrently with the constant assessment of the security situation in Myanmar.

"And if additional action is warranted we will take it," Price said.

Earlier in the month, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The events have sparked international condemnation as well as domestic protests across Myanmar.

Related Topics

Election Condemnation Parliament Burma San Price Myanmar February Family Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

45 minutes ago

FNC approves three bills

45 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

2 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

2 minutes ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

10 minutes ago

Three dead as heavy snow and gale-force winds hit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.