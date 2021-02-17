US State Dept. Authorized Departure of Non-Emergency Staff From Myanmar - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The US State Department allowed its non-emergency staff and employees' families to leave Myanmar amid political unrest in the country, the department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"The safety and security of our people and US citizens overseas is a top priority for us. That's why on February 14 the Department authorized voluntary departure... of family members and non-emergency US government employees in Burma. It gives our employees and family members the option to depart if they wish," Price said during a daily briefing.

He added that the status will be reviewed every 30 days and runs concurrently with the constant assessment of the security situation in Myanmar.

"And if additional action is warranted we will take it," Price said.

Earlier in the month, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The events have sparked international condemnation as well as domestic protests across Myanmar.