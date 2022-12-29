US State Dept. Authorizes Possible Sale of Anti-Tank Systems Worth $180 Million to Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The US State Department has authorized a possible sale of Volcano anti-tank systems worth $180 million to Taiwan, the Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said on Twitter.

