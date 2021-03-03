(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Myanmar's envoy to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun remains in his position despite recent comments opposing the military coup, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to Kyaw Moe Tun, we understand the permanent representative remains in his position," Price said in a press briefing.

Price said the United States praises the envoy's recent address at the UN General Assembly, in which he announced that he had broken ranks with Myanmar's new government and called on the international community to oppose the military coup.

Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. The nation's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials, after the military accused her party of rigging the November elections.