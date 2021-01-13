US State Dept. Cancels All Planned Travel This Week Due to Transition - Statement

The US Department of State is canceling all planned travel this week, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Europe, due to the presidential transition, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US Department of State is canceling all planned travel this week, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Europe, due to the presidential transition, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are expecting shortly a plan from the incoming administration identifying the career officials who will remain in positions of responsibility on an acting basis until the Senate confirmation process is complete for incoming officials," Ortagus said. "As a result, we are canceling all planned travel this week, including the Secretary's trip to Europe."