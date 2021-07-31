UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Condemns Attack On UN Compound In Afghanistan's Herat - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:10 AM

US State Dept. Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The United States condemns the attack on the UN compound in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan and calls to immediately end the ongoing violence, US Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The United States condemns the attack on the UN compound in Herat by the anti-government militants which sadly resulted in the death of a local guard," Porter said.

"We continue to call for an immediate end to this ongong violence in Afghanistan which exacerbates the humanitarian situation there and has also led to a growing number of civilian casualties and internal displacement," she added.

