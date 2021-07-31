WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The United States condemns the attack on the UN compound in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan and calls to immediately end the ongoing violence, US Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The United States condemns the attack on the UN compound in Herat by the anti-government militants which sadly resulted in the death of a local guard," Porter said.

"We continue to call for an immediate end to this ongong violence in Afghanistan which exacerbates the humanitarian situation there and has also led to a growing number of civilian casualties and internal displacement," she added.