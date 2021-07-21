US State Dept. Confident in Finding 'More Room' for Sanctions Against Cuba - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Biden administration is confident there is more room for sanctions against the Cuban government in the context of its response to the ongoing protests, and is currently exploring options with Congress, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"I am not in the position to detail now what any potential sanctions might look like, what authorities we might use, but we're certainly looking at ways that we can hold accountable those Cuban regime officials who have been responsible for what we have seen... We are confident there is more room," Price said. "We are exploring options with the private sector and with Congress to that effect."