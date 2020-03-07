UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Confirms 4 Russians On Board Of Quarantined Grand Princess Vessel - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

US State Dept. Confirms 4 Russians on Board of Quarantined Grand Princess Vessel - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The US Department of State has confirmed that there are four Russian citizens on board of the Grand Princess cruise vessel, which is quarantined off California over the revealed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Russian Embassy in the United States said.

On Friday, the shipping company told Sputnik that there were four Russian citizens on board of the Grand Princess vessel.

"In response to our request, the US Department of State has officially confirmed that there are four our compatriots on board of the Grand Princes cruise vessel (currently quarantined off the Californian shore).

We are maintaining permanent contact with representatives of the relevant bodies. We are closely following the developments," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

The diplomatic mission also expressed hope that the US Department of State would provide Moscow with assistance in establishing direct communication with the quarantined Russian citizens.

