US State Dept. Confirms 6 Colombians Arrested In Moise's Killing Had US Military Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:00 AM

US State Dept. Confirms 6 Colombians Arrested in Moise's Killing Had US Military Training

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed on Thursday that six individuals arrested in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had received US military training when they were members of the Colombian military.

"To date, State and DoD [Defense Department] have identified six individuals who may have been involved in the plot as previously having participated in US military training and education programs while previously serving in the Colombian military," Price told reporters.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are the US agencies aiding the Haitian authorities in the investigation into Moise's assassination, Price said.

On July 7, a group of assassins shot dead Moise at his residence and wounded his wife. Most of the members of the group are Colombian citizens, but the Haitian authorities also arrested two US citizens as well as identified five companies they consider connected to the case.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 63-year-old US-based doctor and a pastor, has been arrested on suspicion of plotting murdering Moise.

