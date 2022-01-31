UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov To Have Phone Call Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 09:54 PM

US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Phone Call Tuesday

The US State Department has confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a phone call on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The US State Department has confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a phone call on Tuesday.

"We expect the Secretary will have an opportunity to speak by phone with Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow morning," the department's spokesperson said, as quoted by ABC news.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the two will have a telephone conversation on February 1, and no face-to-face meeting is so far being planned.

Related Topics

Russia February

Recent Stories

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspa ..

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspace - Estonian Defense Forces

3 minutes ago
 Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candi ..

Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candidates for Presidential Electio ..

3 minutes ago
 RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

3 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide basic facilities to peop ..

Govt committed to provide basic facilities to people: Governor

5 minutes ago
 Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>