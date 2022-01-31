US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Phone Call Tuesday

The US State Department has confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a phone call on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The US State Department has confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a phone call on Tuesday.

"We expect the Secretary will have an opportunity to speak by phone with Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow morning," the department's spokesperson said, as quoted by ABC news.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the two will have a telephone conversation on February 1, and no face-to-face meeting is so far being planned.