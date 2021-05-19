UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov To Meet Tomorrow Night After Arctic Council

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Meet Tomorrow Night After Arctic Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tomorrow night on the margins of the Arctic Council in Iceland.

"Secretary Blinken will have an opportunity to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow night on the margins of the Arctic Council," Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

