US State Dept. Confirms Death Of American Citizen In Ethiopia - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 11:20 PM

US State Dept. Confirms Death of American Citizen in Ethiopia - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The US State Department on Tuesday confirmed the death of an American citizen in Ethiopia amid the conflict in the East African nation.

"Sadly we can confirm the death of a US citizen in Addis Ababa. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we're not able to offer anything further at this time, however," State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing.

