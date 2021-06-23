US State Dept. Confirms Death of American Citizen in Ethiopia - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The US State Department on Tuesday confirmed the death of an American citizen in Ethiopia amid the conflict in the East African nation.

"Sadly we can confirm the death of a US citizen in Addis Ababa. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we're not able to offer anything further at this time, however," State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing.