US State Dept. Confirms Detected 'Anomalous' Cyber Activity on Its Network

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The US State Department recently detected irregular cyber activity on its network and immediately notified microsoft of the event, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"Last month, the State Department detected anomalous activity," Miller said during a press briefing.

"We did two things immediately: we took immediate steps to secure our systems and to take immediate steps to notify Microsoft of the event."

Miller said the US government has not made a public attribution to who might be behind the cyber incident.

On Tuesday, Microsoft said it is tracking a China-based actor known as Storm-0558 that gained access to email accounts, including US government accounts.

Microsoft said the cyber attacks have affected some 25 organizations, including government agencies.