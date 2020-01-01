(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has postponed his trip to several former Soviet states, including Ukraine, after the US embassy in Iraq was besieged by Shiite protesters and was forced to suspend consular services, the State Department confirmed, as cited by AFP.

Pompeo was to set out this week on a trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus. In Uzbekistan, he was to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and take part in a Central Asia-US ministerial meeting to discuss economic cooperation and Afghanistan. Earlier Wednesday, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said that the visit would be delayed indefinitely.

The trip will now be pushed back "due to the need for the secretary to be in Washington, DC to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the middle East," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said, as quoted by the agency.

She added that the trip would be "rescheduled in the near future."

The US embassy in Baghdad has been under siege since Tuesday by supporters of a Shiite militia that came under US fire over the weekend. Protesters set a section of its fence on fire and tried to break into the walled compound.