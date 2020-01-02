UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Confirms Pompeo's Ukraine, Central Asia Visit Delayed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:00 AM

US State Dept. Confirms Pompeo's Ukraine, Central Asia Visit Delayed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has postponed his trip to several former Soviet states, including Ukraine, after the US embassy in Iraq was besieged by Shiite protesters and was forced to suspend consular services, the State Department confirmed, as cited by AFP.

Pompeo was to set out this week on a trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus. In Uzbekistan, he was to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and take part in a Central Asia-US ministerial meeting to discuss economic cooperation and Afghanistan. Earlier Wednesday, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said that the visit would be delayed indefinitely.

The trip will now be pushed back "due to the need for the secretary to be in Washington, DC to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the middle East," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said, as quoted by the agency.

She added that the trip would be "rescheduled in the near future."

The US embassy in Baghdad has been under siege since Tuesday by supporters of a Shiite militia that came under US fire over the weekend. Protesters set a section of its fence on fire and tried to break into the walled compound.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Ukraine Washington Iraq Visit Baghdad Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan Cyprus Middle East Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

39 minutes ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

8 minutes ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

39 minutes ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

8 minutes ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

39 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.