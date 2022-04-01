US State Dept. Confirms Taliban Released Detained Afghan-American Naval Reservist, Brother

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) released detained Afghan-American Naval reservist Safi Rauf and his brother Anees Khalil, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) released detained Afghan-American Naval reservist Safi Rauf and his brother Anees Khalil, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"We can confirm that Safiullah Rauf and Anees Khalil, a U.S.

citizen and a Lawful Permanent Resident, respectively, have been released after being unjustly detained in Afghanistan. They are now in Qatar before traveling home," Price said in a statement.

Rauf and Khalil were detained by the Taliban in December while doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, and released after negotiations between the Taliban, US government and others.