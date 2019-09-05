UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Confirms Talking To 'All Yemenis' Amid Reports Of Negotiations With Houthis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:13 PM

The United States maintains talks with all Yemenis in an effort to advance US goals in Yemen, a US Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday regarding reports that Washington is attempting to launch negotiations with the country's Houthi rebels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The United States maintains talks with all Yemenis in an effort to advance US goals in Yemen, a US Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday regarding reports that Washington is attempting to launch negotiations with the country's Houthi rebels.

"The US ambassador to Yemen and other diplomats talk to all Yemenis to further US objectives in the country," the State Department spokesperson said.

On August 27, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States wants to initiate direct talks with the rebel Houthi movement in an attempt to end the war in Yemen.

The State Department spokesperson said the United States is committed to stabilizing the situation in Yemen and is focused on achieving a political deal to end the conflict there.

"We are focused on supporting a comprehensive political agreement that will end the conflict and dire humanitarian situation," the spokesperson said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the rebel Houthi movement.

A Saudi-led coalition has carried out military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, causing thousands of civilian casualties and contributing to a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

