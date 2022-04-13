US State Dept Criticizes Russia for Alleged Human Rights Violations Again in Annual Report

UrduPoint.com

The United States criticized Russia over alleged human right violations, the State Department said in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States criticized Russia over alleged human right violations, the State Department said in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has a highly centralized, authoritarian political system dominated by President Vladimir Putin," the report said.

The United States in the report claims Russia failed to provide adequate responses to identify, investigate, prosecute or punish most officials who committed human rights abuses.

Crimea's reunification with Russia and alleged human rights violations by local authorities in Chechnya, as well as the alleged posioning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny were also listed in the report .

The State Department went as far as to accuse the Russian government of attempts to commit extrajudicial killings - allegations Russia repeatedly denied.

Last year, the Kremlin said it disagreed with the report's findings. In addition, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the report was imbued with double standards and cynically categorizes states as good or bad depending on whether a given country follows the strategic guidelines of the United States. She also said the US commits human rights violations around the world.

