US State Dept. Denies Reports Special Envoy To Iran Malley Sidelined On JCPOA Negotiations

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US State Dept. Denies Reports Special Envoy to Iran Malley Sidelined on JCPOA Negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) US Special Representative to Iran Rob Malley is still leading the negotiations on the return to compliance with the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday, citiig a senior Israeli official, that Malley is no longer a significant player in the negotiations on reviving the JCPOA.

"There is nothing to those reports. I can tell you Rob (Malley) is deeply engaged day-to-day on the substance of this. He is leading a team here at the Department. He is regularly engaging with our counterparts at the White House, the Treasury Department, the intelligence community and elsewhere regarding our efforts to achieve mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA and our contingency planning as well," Price said.

The United States and Iran, in conjunction with EU mediators, have engaged in negotiations to return to compliance with the JCPOA. However, talks have stalled following a recent Iranian counter-proposal that set back progress toward closing the deal, Price said.

It is not too late to conclude a deal, but the Biden administration continues to consider contingency plans in the event a return to the JCPOA cannot be negotiated, Price added.

