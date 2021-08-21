UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:10 AM

The US government does not intend to seek reimbursement from individuals fleeing Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The US government does not intend to seek reimbursement from individuals fleeing Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned price told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that the United States was charging evacuees thousands of Dollars to escape the country.

"In these unique circumstances, we have no intention of seeking any reimbursement from those fleeing Afghanistan," Price said.

The US has seen a large influx of Americans, Afghans, and third country nationals alike come to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in hopes of leaving the country. However, flights were suspended on Friday when the refugee processing facility in Qatar reached capacity.

They are expected to resume amid reports that Bahrain and Europe will begin allowing in flights from Afghanistan.

