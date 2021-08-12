US State Dept. Disappointed With Deterioration of Belarus Relations After New Restrictions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United States is disappointed with the state of relations with Belarus and believes Minsk is responsible for the deterioration following the imposition of new limits on the number of US embassy personnel, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

Price said Minsk had asked Washington to reduce the number of staff at the US embassy to five people.

Belarus indicated the number of its diplomatic personnel in the United States will also be limited to five.

"It is important to remember that all of this and to acknowledge that Belarusian authorities are responsible for the deterioration of US-Belarus relations through relentless repression against their citizens," Price said at a briefing. "We are disappointed to be where we are now in terms of our relationship with Belarus, but we'll continue to work with our allies and partners to promote shared interests."