UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Does Not Confirm, Deny Reports Pompeo Will Visit Golan Heights - Official

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:45 PM

US State Dept. Does Not Confirm, Deny Reports Pompeo Will Visit Golan Heights - Official

A senior State Department official said in a conference call on Friday that he does not confirm or deny reports US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Golan Heights during his trip to Israel in the coming days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A senior State Department official said in a conference call on Friday that he does not confirm or deny reports US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Golan Heights during his trip to Israel in the coming days.

"I'm not going to confirm or deny beyond the countries that I said the Secretary was going to the individual locations where he's going to be stopping in those countries," the official said when asked to confirm reports Pompeo will visit the Golan Heights in the West Bank.

Pompeo is embarking on a trip to Europe and the Middle East on Friday with stops scheduled in France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In Israel, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the implementation of the Abraham Accords and other security matters.

In November 2019, Pompeo announced that the United States no longer considered the construction of civilian settlements by Israel in the West Bank "inconsistent with international law," a reversal of the position held by the previous Obama administration.

The Golan Heights has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War with neighboring Arab states. While Israel adopted a law that de facto annexed the territory in 1981, the United Nations declared that the move was void and without any legal effect.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Barack Obama United Nations Israel Europe Turkey France Visit Bank Qatar Georgia United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East November 2019 Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

25 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

25 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

25 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.