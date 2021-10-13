US State Dept. Expects Next Talks With Russia On Diplomatic Missions To Be At Lower Level
Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The next round of talks between the United States and Russia on the issue of the two countries' diplomatic missions will be at a lower level, a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State level, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.
"I do expect that follow on discussions will be at a lower level, probably at the deputy assistant secretary of state level," Price said during a press briefing.