US State Dept. Expects Next Talks With Russia on Diplomatic Missions to Be at Lower Level

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The next round of talks between the United States and Russia on the issue of the two countries' diplomatic missions will be at a lower level, a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State level, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"I do expect that follow on discussions will be at a lower level, probably at the deputy assistant secretary of state level," Price said during a press briefing.