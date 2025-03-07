- Home
US State Dept. Extends 'gratitude' To Pakistan For Arresting A Terrorist Wanted By Washington
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Following up President Donald Trump's praise of the Pakistani government for arresting and extraditing the terrorist involved in the 2021 Afghanistan bombing that killed 13 American soldiers, the State department has also expressed its "gratitude" to Pakistan for the help it extended to the US.
"We extend our gratitude to the government of Pakistan for their partnership in bringing Muhammad Sharifullah (the terrorist) to justice,” the Department's Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, told her maiden press briefing on Thursday.
In his State of the Union address on Wednesday, President Trump thanked Islamabad for its help in capturing a Sharifullah, an Afghan national, who was linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.
The attack, which occurred during the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, claimed the lives of 13 American service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians.
In this regard, Ms. Bruce noted that the US and Pakistan share common interests in fighting terrorism.
“We have a common interest, obviously, in fighting terrorism. The arrest of this terrorist also illustrates that US-Pakistan cooperation on counter terrorism remains vitally important.”
