Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Eyeing Veteran Democrat Operative Matthew Miller For Spox Role - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 10:58 PM

US State Dept. Eyeing Veteran Democrat Operative Matthew Miller for Spox Role - Reports

The US State Department is eyeing veteran Democratic communications operative Matthew Miller to take over its vacant spokesperson position, following Ned Price's recent departure from the role, Politico reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The US State Department is eyeing veteran Democratic communications operative Matthew Miller to take over its vacant spokesperson position, following Ned Price's recent departure from the role, Politico reported on Monday.

Miller is the department's leading contender for the spokesperson role, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter. The position has been temporarily filled by deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel since price left for a policy-focused role last month.

Miller, who currently works as a partner at strategic advisory firm Vianovo, previously served as a special advisor to the National Security Council in 2022, leading the US government's communications on the conflict in Ukraine.

Miller also helped secure Secretary of State Antony Blinken's confirmation by Congress.

Miller has served in communications roles for the Justice Department, congressional offices and Democratic campaigns, as well as worked as an analyst for MSNBC.

A formal announcement naming Miller to the department's spokesperson role has yet to be scheduled, the report said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Price Congress From Government

Recent Stories

58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

44 seconds ago
 Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Inter ..

Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Kh ..

46 seconds ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

2 minutes ago
 IGP cuts cake with Christian employees in connecti ..

IGP cuts cake with Christian employees in connection with Easter

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Finance on US visit to attend IMF, WB sp ..

Secretary Finance on US visit to attend IMF, WB spring meetings: Ministry clarif ..

3 seconds ago
 Second phase of Polio vaccination drive concludes

Second phase of Polio vaccination drive concludes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.