US State Dept. Eyeing Veteran Democrat Operative Matthew Miller for Spox Role - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The US State Department is eyeing veteran Democratic communications operative Matthew Miller to take over its vacant spokesperson position, following Ned Price's recent departure from the role, Politico reported on Monday.

Miller is the department's leading contender for the spokesperson role, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter. The position has been temporarily filled by deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel since price left for a policy-focused role last month.

Miller, who currently works as a partner at strategic advisory firm Vianovo, previously served as a special advisor to the National Security Council in 2022, leading the US government's communications on the conflict in Ukraine.

Miller also helped secure Secretary of State Antony Blinken's confirmation by Congress.

Miller has served in communications roles for the Justice Department, congressional offices and Democratic campaigns, as well as worked as an analyst for MSNBC.

A formal announcement naming Miller to the department's spokesperson role has yet to be scheduled, the report said.