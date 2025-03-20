Open Menu

US State Dept. Fends Off Question About Pakistan's Internal Affairs

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

US State Dept. fends off question about Pakistan's internal affairs

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The United States Wednesday parried on a question about the state of affairs in Pakistan, saying the US government does not involve itself in the internal matters of other countries.

"I’m not going to comment on the internal frameworks of another country," the State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, told reporters at her daily news briefing in response to a question from a Pakistani journalist about the imprisonment PTI Chief Imran Khan and other matters.

Pointing out that President Donald Trump had been in office for just eight weeks and “a lot is going on”, Ms.

Bruce said that anything regarding his “intentions and actions” can be learned by “reaching out to the White House”.

At the same time, she said, “President Trump has made it clear—as has Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio—that we care about the planet. We care about our neighbours. We care about what’s happening on the globe."

"And", Ms. Bruce added, "that’s been evidenced by our actions."

This is the second instance in two weeks that the State Department spokesperson avoided commenting on the situation in Pakistan.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

2 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

2 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

12 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

13 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

13 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From World