US State Dept. Fends Off Question About Pakistan's Internal Affairs
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The United States Wednesday parried on a question about the state of affairs in Pakistan, saying the US government does not involve itself in the internal matters of other countries.
"I’m not going to comment on the internal frameworks of another country," the State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, told reporters at her daily news briefing in response to a question from a Pakistani journalist about the imprisonment PTI Chief Imran Khan and other matters.
Pointing out that President Donald Trump had been in office for just eight weeks and “a lot is going on”, Ms.
Bruce said that anything regarding his “intentions and actions” can be learned by “reaching out to the White House”.
At the same time, she said, “President Trump has made it clear—as has Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio—that we care about the planet. We care about our neighbours. We care about what’s happening on the globe."
"And", Ms. Bruce added, "that’s been evidenced by our actions."
This is the second instance in two weeks that the State Department spokesperson avoided commenting on the situation in Pakistan.
APP/ift
